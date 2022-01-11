STOCKBRIDGE — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., Stockbridge City Council member Elton Alexander is hosting a Community Service Project Saturday.
The project, part of the Keep Stockbridge Beautiful Initiative, will be held from 9-11 a.m. at Jodeco Road and Interstate 75 in front of the Hardees restaurant.
"Making the Dr. MLK Jr. Holiday a weekend of service is what our Keep Stockbridge Beautiful community project is all about," Alexander said. “Service to the community was lauded by Dr. King as a pathway to greatness. He proclaimed that everybody can be great because everybody can serve.”
All are invited to participate and youth groups are encouraged. Children must be accompanied by supervising adults. As a COVID-19 precaution, attendees are asked to practice social distancing. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and shoes.
"The goal is to send an unmistakable message that we love our city and we realize it is the responsibility of every single resident to keep Stockbridge beautiful," Alexander said.
For more information, contact Zenovia Pearson at 404-565-5109 or email zpearson@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.