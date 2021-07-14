STOCKBRIDGE — City Councilwoman Yolanda Barber is hosting a community blood drive Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Merle Manders Conference Center located at 111 Davis Road.

Multiple communities have seen blood supply shortages since the emergence of COVID-19 in 2020. Barber said she wants to advocate for the critical need for an adequate blood supply to support all communities. She believes, with other advocates, that an inadequate blood supply will devastate the health care infrastructure.

"As the world begins to re-open after COVID-19, the blood supply continues to be at a critically low level," said Barber. "Blood donations are necessary for our health care system. We need as many people as possible to donate blood on this Saturday in the city of Stockbridge. Join myself, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers and your neighbors for a free community blood drive aiming to make a real difference at a vulnerable time. Saturday's event is open to everyone eligible and interested. See you soon."

The American Red Cross has said it continues to experience a severe blood shortage, and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to give now.

Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

All donors should be at least 17 years old and must be in good health and feeling well at the time of the blood donation. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds. Masks are required to participate. Individuals can pre-register before the Saturday event by visiting the link below. Pre-registration is not required to participate. For more information, interested participants can call 404-565-5109 or email zpearson@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov.