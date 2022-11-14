Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 11:00 pm
STOCKBRIDGE — An early morning house fire in Stockbridge claimed the lives of two people Monday.
Stockbridge Police and the Henry County Fire Department arrived at the home on Mimosa Drive at 6:30 a.m. City officials said the fire was out by 7 a.m.
Two people were found dead and a third transported to Grady Memorial Hospital’s burn unit for treatment.
The identification of the deceased has not been released due to pending next-of-kin notification.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
