111622_HDH_Fire

A house fire in Stockbridge claimed the lives of two people Monday morning.

 Special Photo

STOCKBRIDGE — An early morning house fire in Stockbridge claimed the lives of two people Monday.

Stockbridge Police and the Henry County Fire Department arrived at the home on Mimosa Drive at 6:30 a.m. City officials said the fire was out by 7 a.m.

Recommended for you