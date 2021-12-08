STOCKBRIDGE — Four new officers have joined the ranks of the Stockbridge Police Department.
Commander Glenn Kalish, Lieutenant Commander Ron Momon, Lieutenant Commander Anton Paton and Commander Richard Godfrey were sworn in Monday. They will work with Police Chief Frank Trammer to build the new department, which is expected to be operational by July 2022.
City officials said in a statement “the new officers are seasoned law enforcement professionals with a focus on community. There will be a series of public meetings scheduled in the near future highlighting city police engagement for community members. Additional team members will be added in the coming months to fully establish the Stockbridge Police Department.”
The department has budget $191,248 for two commanders and $334,088 for four lieutenant commander positions.
In a 3-2 vote, Stockbridge City Council approved the hiring, job descriptions, classifications and organizational chart and pay during the Nov. 8 meeting. Council members John Blount and LaKeisha Gantt voted in opposition.
Blount and Gantt have previously stated while they support the idea of a police department in the city, not enough discussion had taken place to ensure residents understand a tax will need to be implemented to sustain the department.
Also during the Nov. 8 meeting, the council approved the purchase of 60 police vehicles at a cost of $2.3 million.
On Nov. 30 the council approved the purchase of police vehicle emergency equipment, graphics and associated costs for the 60 vehicles at a cost of $754,615.40.
The department will require 57 employees — 51 full-time sworn and six full-time civilian — at a cost of $3.6 million annually.
A study by the Carl Vinson Institute indicated it will cost the city about $5.5 million annually to operate the police department. The city has currently budgeted $5.8 million for the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.