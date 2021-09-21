STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge hired a police chief for its fledgling police department at a special called meeting Monday night.
Frank Trammer, who most recently served as the deputy chief of police for the Georgia Tech Police Department, has been hired to develop and implement the newly created department and oversee sworn officers and civilian employees of the department. He is expected to assume these duties by Oct. 4.
The annual pay scale for the police chief’s job is $92,581.93 to $143,501.98, depending on experience.
The vote to hire Trammer was 3-2, with council members John Blount and LaKeisha Gantt opposed. Both dissenting council members said they were not opposed to Trammer but disagreed with the process that the council was following to implement the police department. Gantt said the decision to move forward with the hire was contrary to recommendations in the most recent feasibility study on implementing a police department. Blount said he felt there wasn’t sufficient planning in place for moving forward with the hire and that “the citizens don’t know what’s going on.”
Trammer has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ohio University and a master’s of public administration from Columbus State University. He has also worked for Atlanta Police Department and the Sandy Springs Police Department.
City Manager Randy Knighton called Trammer’s appointment “historical” for the city.
"This important hire signifies the city's commitment to the people of Stockbridge,” said Knighton. “As a growing, progressive city, the establishment of our police department will provide an important service for all citizens and businesses within the city limits. The city of Stockbridge's government continues to provide visionary leadership and exceptional municipal services that enhance the quality of life for all of our citizens."
Trammer acknowledged that the vote to hire him was not unanimous.
“I hope that by virtue of working together we’ll be able to work through some of those concerns and move forward with full implementation of the department,” he said.
Trammer said he believes policing is an “interactive process between the police and the community.”
“I believe police should always maintain a positive, collaborative relationship with our community because the ability of our department to effectively perform its roles is really and truly dependent on approval of our existence, our actions and certainly our behavior,” Trammer said.
Mayor Pro Tem Elton Alexander said he was proud that the city had selected Trammer to lead its new police department.
“We feel confident that this police force in the era of social justice will be formed in the right way, and it will be in partnership with the community, making sure that we have buy-in from the citizens because buy-in from the citizens is how we keep the community safe,” said Alexander.
Blount said his vote against the hire was not a denial of his support for the city moving forward.
“The needs of the city of Stockbridge are great, and they are going to be fulfilled,” said Blount. “But because there are differences in how we get there doesn’t mean we all don’t want the same thing, and that’s a prosperous city.”
Earlier this year the city allocated $3 million for start-up costs for the police department. A study by the Carl Vinson Institute at the University of Georgia indicated that it will cost the city about $5.5 million annually to operate a police department. Knighton said the city can either absorb that cost into its general fund budget or look for other ways to generate the additional revenues.
The city currently has no property tax, but residents do pay millage of 1.824 to fund police protection provided by the Henry County Police Department. The council has discussed the possibility that it may need to levy a property tax in order to fund the police department.
