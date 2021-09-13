STOCKBRIDGE — Residents and Stockbridge city officials gathered Saturday morning to honor the memory of nearly 3,000 lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Members of the Stockbridge High's Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and public safety organizations took part in the remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Stockbridge City Hall.
