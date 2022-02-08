STOCKBRIDGE — The 2022 operating budget for the city of Stockbridge includes an increase in the city's minimum wage.
The city's mayor and council recently approved an increase in the minimum hourly wage for city employees to $15. The previous minimum wage was $13 per hour. The new minimum wage increase went into effect on Jan. 1. Stockbridge currently has 88 full-time employees.
According to the city, the mayor and council approved the increase in order to keep pace with the current cost of living and allow team members to sustain their households. The elected officials also said they wanted to express their appreciation and gratitude to city employees.
The city also pledged to continue to monitor the area's cost of living to ensure timely and progressive compensation for staff members.
