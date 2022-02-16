STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge employees are now eligible for up to $1,000 if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or plan to be.
The City Council approved the vaccination incentive program on Feb. 14. The program is structured into five tiers.
• Tier 1 — Fully vaccinated with booster between Jan. 1, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022 — $1,000
• Tier 2 — Received two vaccination shots with no booster — $500
• Tier 3 — Received one vaccination shot — $250
• Tier 4 — Fully vaccinated with two shots before April 1, 2022 — $500
• Tier 5 — Received the booster shot by the end of April 2022 — $500
Employees will be required to present their vaccine card to Human Resources to receive the extra money. Those who are not vaccinated for medical or religious reasons are not eligible to participate.
The total cost to the city is expected to be $88,000 and will be funded using American Rescue Plan Act revenues. Stockbridge is slated to receive a total of $11 million in ARPA monies.
Stockbridge Human Resources Manager Renee Wheeler said the program was designed to thank employees who have already been vaccinated while encouraging others to get the shots.
Of the city’s 82 employees, Wheeler said 61 have received a shot, but it’s unknown if they are fully vaccinated.
Council member John Blount said when he first suggested giving employees a bonus, his intent was to reward everyone for their work through the pandemic, not just the vaccinated. He pointed out the rising cost of living as another reason to give the extra money.
“There are so many financial burdens put on families,” he said. “I was looking at the Stockbridge family as a whole. My intention was not an incentive program.”
Wheeler and City Manager Fred Gardiner said they didn’t think ARPA funds could be used to reward all employees, but assured Blount they would recheck federal guidelines.
“We will look into it and bring it back to (the council),” Gardiner said.
The measure passed with three in favor and Blount and Council member Yolanda Barber abstaining.
