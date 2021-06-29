STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Main Street Program has been designated as a 2021 Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center. The accredited status is Main Street America's top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and a proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach. Each year, the National Main Street Center and its coordinating program partners announce the list of accredited Main Street America programs in recognition of their extraordinary efforts. This year marks the sixth year that Stockbridge Main Street has received this accreditation.
"It's an honor to be recognized with this accreditation," said Stockbridge Main Street Manager Kira Harris-Braggs. "This 2021 accreditation does signify our commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization. Our Stockbridge Main Street Program staff and advisory board remain dedicated to the mission of effectively designing an identifiable downtown historic district that promotes economic vitality, encourages cultural enrichment and nurtures community spirit in the City of Stockbridge. The City's exceptional leadership has supported the program from the start and continues to foster our growth. We have more exciting developments coming up."
The Stockbridge Main Street Program's performance is annually evaluated by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs Office of Downtown Development which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships and documenting programmatic progress. Main Street America is a program of the nonprofit National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
