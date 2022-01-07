STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge City County officially welcomed Fred Gardiner as its new city manager during a special called meeting Jan. 4.
Gardiner, a resident of Henry County and Stockbridge for more than 20 years, succeeds Randy Knighton, who resigned to accept a similar position in Roswell. Gardiner was named the sole finalist for the position in December.
Prior to joining the city of Stockbridge, Gardiner served as East Point city manager. He was previously city administrator in McDonough and in 2004 was appointed as development services director in Griffin. Gardiner has a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s in urban and regional planning. He will start work in Stockbridge on Jan. 18.
Mayor Pro Tem Elton Alexander made the motion to nominate Gardiner as the next city manager; the motion was seconded by Councilman John Blount, and the vote was unanimous.
Mayor Anthony Ford explained that Gardiner’s responsibilities will be to run the day-to-day operations of city staff and to implement decisions made by the mayor and council.
Alexander welcomed Gardiner to the city, encouraging him and the city staff to work in collaboration.
“This is the greatest time in the history of the city, in my estimation, with so much going on,” said Alexander.
Councilman Alphonso Thomas said he knows Gardiner to be a man who “works in the trenches.”
“You roll up your sleeves and get the job done,” said Thomas.
Blount said he is pleased with the experience and expertise that Gardiner will bring to the city and has high expectations about the recommendations Gardiner will be able to offer to move the city forward.
Council member Yolanda Barber said she has heard great things about Gardiner.
“No doubt you will do a great job for us,” she said. "You come highly recommended,” adding, “What is most impressive to me is that you have a vested interest not only in our city but our community as well.”
Gardiner thanked the council for welcoming him, saying he feels that his new position is a “homecoming.”
“I am looking forward to the work and looking forward to working with the team,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.