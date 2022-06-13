McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Stockbridge man in connection with the 2019 rape of a juvenile female.
According to the HCSO, Ira K. Seiber, 38, allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl on Sept. 9, 2019. Seiber allegedly locked the girl in a shed and assaulted her. He was arrested on June 8 by the HCSO Special Investigation Unit.
“I have daughters and as I always say, you want nothing more than to protect them” said Sheriff Reginald Scandrett. “The thought of a 15-year old girl being subjected to such an atrocity is beyond angering.”
Seiber is charged with one count each of rape, child molestation and false imprisonment. He’s currently being housed in the Henry County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.