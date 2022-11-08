McDONOUGH– A Stockbridge man will spend life in prison plus 65 years after a jury convicted him of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict on Nov. 4 against James Blake McAllister, 41, after deliberating for about three hours. McAllister was convicted of one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
Following the return of the verdict, Henry County Superior Court Judge Holly W. Veal sentenced McAllister to life plus 65 years in prison.
Steven “Hawk” Nichols, 32, was on his way to meet his girlfriend at a Stockbridge Dollar General on July 6, 2019 when he was confronted by McAllister, who was waiting in the store parking lot with a sawed-off shotgun.
McAllister pointed the gun at Nichols as he was running away for safety. McAllister also pointed the illegal firearm at a customer sitting in her car before leaving the store to hunt down Nichols. McAllister then went to the victim’s Stockbridge home, where he shot and killed him. He also pointed the gun at the ex-girlfriend.
McAllister was later arrested by SWAT officers after he barricaded himself inside a Clayton County home. Police found McAllister’s sawed-off shotgun buried behind his home.
“This is a dangerous man who inflicted violence on three people that day. He also jeopardized the safety of law enforcement and the public,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “The victim’s family is grateful to see justice served with this conviction.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brittany Forester and Chief Assistant District Attorney Debbie Venuto of the Homicide and Gang Unit.