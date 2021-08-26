STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford was recently elected president of the Georgia Municipal Association’s District 3 South.
As president, Ford will serve as a liaison between GMA and municipal officials in District 3 South.
GMA is a non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and technical consulting services to members.
Ford will be responsible to promoting engagement in GMA activities and programs with other cities in District 3, as well as advocating for GMA’s legislative priorities.
For more information about GMA, visit www.gmanet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.