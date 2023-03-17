...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
ATLANTA — Two Stockbridge men have been sentenced to prison for fentanyl distribution.
“These two defendants directly contributed to the nation’s ongoing opioid epidemic by pushing the dangerous drug fentanyl,” said Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division. “They’ve now been brought to justice and will face significant time behind bars.”
Geno Demons, Jr., 38. Was sentenced on March 9 to 12 years and seven months in prison, followed by five years of supervised released. Demons pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance on Nov. 14, 2022.
Raymond Dexter Hicks, 59, was sentenced on Jan. 17 to six years, six months in prison, followed by five years of supervised released. icks also pleaded guilty to the offense of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance on July 23, 2021.
According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, the charges and other information presented in court: In January 2021, the DEA, using an undercover agent, met with Demons and Hicks, who were attempting to sell two kilograms of fentanyl. Special agents arrested the men following the meeting. The investigators recovered loaded pistols from both men during their arrests, as well as two kilograms of fentanyl in Hicks’ car. The investigation revealed that Demons was working for a Mexico-based source of supply and distributing kilogram quantities of fentanyl with Hicks. Both men admitted to conducting multiple additional drug transactions as part of the charged conspiracy.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
