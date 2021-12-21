STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County resident Shaneeka’s vocabulary was limited briefly to the phase "oh my goodness" as she walked through her newly furnished and decorated home Dec. 21.
The house was built by herself and volunteers with Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity.
When the single mother of three was handed the keys to her new home by NFL star Warrick Dunn, she was unaware of the $10,000 worth of furnishings and groceries that lay beyond the front door.
Shaneeka and her family were selected by the Warrick Dunn Charities Home for the Holidays Program, which fully furnished her home. She was also awarded $5,000 as a down payment toward her mortgage.
“Thank you to everyone. This has been a journey for my family,” Shaneeka said. “It’s a true blessing for us. I have learned a lot, including giving from the heart.”
The Stockbridge home was the 198th to receive help from Warrick Dunn Charities and the 12th in Georgia.
“We’re excited to bless Ms. Shaneeka and her kids this holiday season,” said Whitney Jackson, executive director of the charity. “It’s the magic of Christmas.”
Furnishings were donated by Aaron’s and her new kitchen was fully stocked by Walmart. Additional donations were made by the Home Depot Foundation and the American Opportunity Foundation.
