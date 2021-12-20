STOCKBRIDE — Officials with the city of Stockbridge announced Friday they have selected Frederick Gardiner as sole finalist for the city manager position.
The position became vacant in October when former city manager Randy Knighton left to take over as city administrator in Roswell.
Gardiner most recently served as East Point city manager. He was previously city administrator in McDonough and in 2004 was appointed as development services director in Griffin.
Gardiner has a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s in urban and regional planning.
He is expected to be officially confirmed by the Stockbridge City Council on Dec. 31.
