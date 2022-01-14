STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge’s newly formed police department is hosting a virtual recruitment event Tuesday.
Then online event will begin at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on Zoom or the city of Stockbridge Government Facebook page. To view on Zoom, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84186630929
The city recently hired four commanders who will assist in selecting 53 sworn and civilian staff members. The department will begin accepting applications for all positions on Jan. 18. All employees are expected to be in place by June 1.
"Our team is committed to providing great leadership and building a positive organizational culture where our employees are empowered, valued and appreciated, " said officials with the Stockbridge Police Department. "We are only seeking the very best people to be part of our team. We’re not just looking for team members who are skilled, but those who have a demonstrated commitment to our core values, which are character that never compromises, above and beyond effort, respect for all, execution with excellence and service that exceeds expectations.”
For additional information on employment opportunities with the Stockbridge Police Department, interested individuals should email pdrecruiting@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov.
