STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge reported a major wastewater spill Wednesday morning as the result of a malfunctioning pump station.
The estimated 247,000-gallon spill occurred at a manhole at the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Stapleton Drive. The spill was reported at 6:30 a.m. and corrected by 7 a.m.
The wastewater flowed into nearby Brush Creek. The city’s wastewater department secured the pump station, cleaned up the spill area and began a stream monitoring program. Spill notification signs were placed in the area.
