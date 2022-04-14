STOCKBRIDGE — With a little imagination, the Board of Education, Stockbridge city officials and community members were able to visualize what will soon stand at the corner of South Lee Street and North Henry Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.
What they anticipate is a state-of-the-art brand new STEM high school that will give kids interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics an opportunity to focus their education on those subjects.
Superintendent Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis said the future school grounds are ripe for students who will change history through research, invention, investigation and their creative commitment to the scientific process.
“We’re focused on the future of young people,” Davis said. “That’s what we’re here to celebrate today.”
The school will be built across the street from Stockbridge Elementary School, giving youngsters the ability to see what is possible as they grow in Henry County, Davis said.
Eagle’s Landing Middle School eighth-grader Jodi Gist expressed her deepest gratitude to the community and school board for the new school.
“It will hold more opportunities and possibilities for us scholars to continue to learn and grow,” she said.
Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford said he was ecstatic to be part of the location celebration.
“This is a glorious day,” he said. “What the good Lord developed and brought to us, I’m ecstatic.”
He thanked the school board for its unanimous decision to build the school just a block from City Hall.
“It’s a great move,” Ford said. “It’s going to help the city grow. Thank you for being supportive of education, initiatives and Stockbridge.”
The former Patrick Henry High School will be razed and the $45.5 million STEM school will be built in its place. The project will be paid for using Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 6 funds.
Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and open for the 2025-26 school year.
