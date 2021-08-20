STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge will celebrate the grand opening of its new amphitheater with help from Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight.
The grammy-award winning music icons will celebrate with residents by headlining the first ever musical performance at the amphitheater on Sept. 25 starting at 7 p.m.
City officials broke ground on the 3,200 seat venue in November 2019.
Mayor Anthony Ford said then the amphitheater was part of the city’s redevelopment process to bring tourism to the city and county.
The city recently approved $22 million in bonds to build a new cultural arts center and begin a master plan trail.
For more information or to purchase tickets to the amphitheater’s grand opening, visit www.cityofstockbridge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.