STOCKBRIDGE — Nearly 5 miles of roads in Stockbridge are slated to be resurfaced.
What’s happening: The city will use funds from the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant and Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to pave 4.66 miles within city limits.
Of Note: The Georgia Department of Transportation awards LMIG monies annually based on the number of local miles and population as compared to state numbers.
“The LMIG program will allow local governments greater flexibility and quicker project delivery while allowing (GDOT) to effectively administer the program with a reduced workforce and new funding match requirements,” according to the GDOT site.
Planned locations:
• Cheyenne Drive from Summer Hill Circle to Banks Road
• Lorraine Lane from Summer Hill Circle to the cut-de-sac
• Sawtooth Lane from McKinley Loop to Aspen Brook Drive
• Pine Knoll Trace from Windsong Drive to cul-de-sac
• Ashland Grove from Windsong Drive to Sycamore Walk
• Piccadilly Circle from Buckingham Place to cul-de-sac
• Borrington Lane from Piccadilly Circle to Kent Mayor
• Ventura Trail from Brentwood Parkway to cut-de-sac
• Bay Court Drive from cul-de-sac to cul-de-sac
• Bay Cove Court from Bay Cove Drive to cul-de-sac
• Bay Cove Drive from Tye Stree to cul-de-sac
• Appleton Boulevard from Flippen Road to cul-de-sac
• Grandiflora Drive from State Route 42 to Grandiflora Drive
• North Bridge Drive from Flippen Road to cul-de-sac
• Applegate Lane from Nightwind Way to Winter View Way
• Breakwater Trail from Parkwood Drive to cul-de-sac
• MLK Sr. Heritage Trail from Rock Quarry Road to S. Berry Street
