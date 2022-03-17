McDONOUGH — Street Paws is hosting their 7th Annual Spayghetti Dinner fundraiser to benefit rescue animals.
The dinner will be held March 26 at the Locust Grove United Methodist Church, 211 Peeksville Road in Locust Grove. Since 2013, Street Paws has rescued neglected animals from the streets, animal controls and owner surrenders, maintained feeding areas for feral cats and dogs, provided pet education and reduced the homeless animal population through their spay and neuter program.
The non-profit is aiming to raise $20,000 toward their mission to purchase land for a shelter and sanctuary and assist in the day-to-day care of the animals in their care. The dinner is one of the many fundraisers Street Paws officials said they are hosting to reach the goal of obtaining a shelter/sanctuary.
"Ideally, we need someone to donate at least two to five acres or more of land and even better if it already has a building," said Street Paws Founder Kristi Butler.
The shelter, she said, will serve as a sanctuary for the feral dogs/cats that are rescued to live out their lives safely and reduce the number of unwanted dogs and cats being born on the streets. Furthermore, the organization is to open an adoption center for the domestic pets.
“It takes a village, and we need the public’s help to make this dream a reality. Please consider Street Paws if you are interested in donating or getting involved, they need fosters and volunteers," Butler said. "The animals living on the street need all of our help.”
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for 12 and under and 2 and under eat free. The funds will go to support this future animal shelter location and to fund our activities throughout the year.
The fundraiser includes a silent auction, raffle, merchandise for sale, live music, vendor booths, door prizes, bake sale and a spaghetti dinner from 3-8 p.m. Tickets are available at https://streetpaws.networkforgood.com/events/36554-street-paws-7th-annual-spayghetti-dinner. Tickets will also be sold at the door. If you are unable to attend but would like to donate a spaghetti dinner for a police officer, firefighter, A Friends House or local veterinary clinics we will gladly deliver the meals. For more information or to become a sponsor, please contact kristi@streetpaws.org.
For more information about Street Paws, visit www.streetpaws.org or www.facebook.com/streetpaws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.