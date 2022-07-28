Authorities have been forced to intermittently close Los Angeles' iconic 6th street bridge four times in five days for various illegal activity, including street takeovers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The viaduct, built in 1932, was closed in 2016 for upgrades to the seismically deficient structure. The $588 million in improvements were deemed the largest bridge project in the history of the city, and it re-opened on July 10 to much fanfare.

