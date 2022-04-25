McDONOUGH — Starting Monday, May 1 Georgia’s summer burn ban will go into effect for 54 counties, including Henry and Clayton counties.
Outdoor burning of any type is not permitted through Sept. 30. Recreational burning such as campfires and grilling are exempt from then ban.
The ban's purpose is to protect air quality issues during the summer months, according to Karen Hays, chief of the EDP Air Protection Branch.
Hays said hot weather helps to create ground-level ozone.
“Ozone pollution can cause inflammation of the lungs and can lead to other health-related issues,” she said. “Smoke from fires contains fine particles that can aggravate asthma and chronic heart diseases.”
The EPD recommends the following alternatives to burning:
• Composting, mulching, chipping and natural decomposition
• Use of municipal landfills and convenience centers accept yard trimmings. Contact your local solid waste department for more information about yard trimming recycling or visit www.earth911.com.
For more information, visit www.epd.georgia.gov and select Open Burning Rules for Georgia link.
