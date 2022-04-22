McDONOUGH — Henry County residents are reminded that the Georgia statewide outdoor burning ban is set to resume on Saturday, May 1, and will continue until Sept. 30.
Under the burn ban, Henry County residents will be not able to burn outdoors, and commercial outdoor burning is also prohibited.
According to the Georgian Environmental Protection Division, during the summer months, the ozone in the air we breathe can reach unhealthy levels. Ozone is formed when volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides react in the presence of sunlight. A major source of these pollutants is the burning of fuels and other combustible materials.
The EPD has identified open burning as a significant contributor of the pollutants that form ozone. Therefore, open burning in metro Atlanta and the surrounding areas must be restricted during the summer months.
The Open Burning Ban prohibits citizens and businesses from burning yard and land-clearing debris. This rule is in addition to the year-round state ban on the burning of household garbage.
The burn ban covers 54 counties in Georgia, including Henry, Carroll, Clayton, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Heard, Rockdale, Spalding, Newton, Jasper and Butts, among others.
For more information, Henry County residents should visit the Georgia State EPD website at https://epd.georgia.gov/.../open.../summer-open-burning-ban for more information.
Further questions concerning the 2022 Burn Ban timeframe can be directed to the Henry County Fire Prevention Bureau at 770-288-6637 or the Georgia EPD’s Metro Atlanta District office at 404-362-2671.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.