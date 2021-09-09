McDONOUGH — Henry County’s paramedics and Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians working on ambulances will receive a supplement in pay following Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners approval.
Paramedics will get an extra $50 per day or $2.08 per hour and AEMTs will receive $100 per day or $4.17 hourly.
Both positions work 24 hours on and 48 hours off.
The total annual cost is $766,500. It’s unclear whether the bump in pay will be permanent, but Interim Fire Chief Jonathan Burnette said that’s his goal.
He said the request was born from a need to retain current employees and recruit additional workers, explaining that it’s needed to remain competitive in the pay market. He said Henry County ambulance crews are underpaid compared to what surrounding counties with similar call volumes are paying.
Assistant Chief of EMS Operations Billy Petite said the men and women on rescues are getting no rest between calls as volumes have increased since the start of the pandemic. He said pre-pandemic calls averaged 85-90 daily. Petite said a busy day was considered 100 calls. This month, he said, calls were already averaging 128 per day.
“Our men and women on the ambulances are tired,” Petite said.
The Board of Commissioners passed the measure unanimously during Wednesday's meeting.
