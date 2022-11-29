Supreme Court hears Texas' challenge to Biden immigration and deportation policies

The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday Texas and Louisiana's challenge to President Joe Biden immigration and deportation policies. An immigration raid is here underway on February 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Bryan Cox/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images
The Supreme Court on Tuesday considered the Biden administration's discretion on removing non-citizens in a challenge brought by two Republican state attorneys general who say the Department of Homeland Security is skirting federal immigration law.
The case, brought by Texas and Louisiana, is the latest salvo from conservative states who have all but declared war on the Biden administration on immigration and have gone as far as busing undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led states in an effort to raise alarm about the issue.
At the heart of the dispute is a September 2021 memo from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that laid out priorities for the arrest, detention and deportation of certain non-citizens, reversing efforts by former President Donald Trump to increase deportations.
In court papers, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar stressed that Congress has never provided the funds to detain everyone, prompting administrations to consider how to prioritize limited funds.
"Especially given perennial constraints on detention capacity, the Executive retains authority to focus its limited resources on those non-citizens who are higher priorities for apprehension," she wrote.
The guidelines call for an assessment of the "totality of the facts and circumstances" instead of the development of a bright-line rule. The government lists aggravating factors weighing in favor of an enforcement action including the gravity of the offense and the use of a firearm, but it also lists mitigating factors that include the age of the immigrant.
Lawyers for Texas and Louisiana argued that the government lacked the authority to issue the memo because it conflicts with federal law. They point to immigration law that holds that some immigrants "shall" be taken into custody or removed.
"When Congress required the Executive to act, the Executive lacks the authority to disregard that instruction," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued in court papers. He also charged that the guidelines violate the Administrative Procedure Act, a federal law that governs how an agency can issue regulations.
A district court judge blocked the guidelines nationwide. "Using the words 'discretion' and 'prioritization' the Executive Branch claims the authority to suspend statutory mandates," ruled Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee on the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas. "The law does not sanction this approach."
A federal appeals court declined to issue a stay of the decision, prompting the Biden administration to ask the Supreme Court for emergency relief last July. A 5-4 court ruled against the administration, allowing the lower court's decision to remain in effect while the legal challenge plays out.
Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined her three liberal colleagues in dissent without providing any explanation for her vote.
In his memo, Mayorkas stated that there are approximately 11 million undocumented or otherwise removable non-citizens in the country and that the United States does not have the ability to apprehend and seek to remove all of them. As such, the Department of Homeland Security sought to prioritize those that pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.
