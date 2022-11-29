Supreme Court hears Texas' challenge to Biden immigration and deportation policies

The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday Texas and Louisiana's challenge to President Joe Biden immigration and deportation policies. An immigration raid is here underway on February 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

 Bryan Cox/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday considered the Biden administration's discretion on removing non-citizens in a challenge brought by two Republican state attorneys general who say the Department of Homeland Security is skirting federal immigration law.

The case, brought by Texas and Louisiana, is the latest salvo from conservative states who have all but declared war on the Biden administration on immigration and have gone as far as busing undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led states in an effort to raise alarm about the issue.

