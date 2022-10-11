Supreme Court to hear death row inmate Rodney Reed's appeal for new DNA testing

The Supreme Court will hear death row inmate Rodney Reed's appeal for new DNA testing. Reed here walks into the courtroom for a hearing at the Bastrop County Criminal Justice Center in Bastrop on November 25, 2014.

The Supreme Court will hear the case of Rodney Reed on Tuesday, a Black death row inmate seeking post-conviction DNA evidence to prove his innocence. He claims an all-White jury wrongly convicted him of killing a White woman in Texas in 1998.

Since his conviction, Texas courts have rejected his various appeals. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have expressed support, signing a petition asking the state to halt his execution.

