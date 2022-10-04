Supreme Court will hear challenge to key section of the Voting Rights Act in redistricting case

The Supreme Court is setting its sights on a different provision of the voting rights law in a case that could make it much more difficult for minority voters to challenge redistricting maps.

 Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Almost a decade after effectively gutting a key provision of the Voting Rights Act, the Supreme Court is setting its sights on a different provision of the law in a case that could make it much more difficult for minority voters to challenge redistricting maps.

At issue is Section 2 of the historic law, which bars voting rules that result in a denial or abridgment of the right to vote on account of racial discrimination. The case marks one of the most important disputes the court will hear this term as the justices — including Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court’s first Black female justice — consider several cases with implications concerning race.

