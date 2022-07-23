A man was arrested and charged with the murder of 20-year-old University of Mississippi student Jimmie "Jay" Lee, whose remains have not been found since going missing July 8, officials said Friday.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was arrested by the Oxford Police Department and the University of Mississippi Police Department. A bond was not set as of Friday, the agencies said in a joint news release.

CNN's Camila Moreno-Lizarazo contributed to this report.

