McDONOUGH — The suspect wanted for the shooting death of Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai is dead.
Law enforcement officials reportedly received a tip that Jordan Jackson was at the Chateau Forest Apartments in Riverdale.
Authorities, including Clayton County Police Department and SWAT Unit, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and U.S. Marshals, surrounded the building.
Jackson was discovered in a second floor bedroom dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman.
Amerman thanked all law enforcement officials for their involvement in finding Jackson.
“This shows the community how law enforcement can come together for a common cause,” he said.
Desai, 38, died Monday night of his injuries.
