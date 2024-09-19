JONESBORO — After recently arresting a suspected serial rapist who allegedly posted videos of his victims to several pornographic websites without their knowledge or consent, the Clayton County Department is asking other victims to step forward.

On Sept. 13, the CCPD arrested Edward Samuel Huffman III, 27, of Jonesboro, on multiple charges in connection to him drugging multiple victims and then recording himself raping, sodomizing and committing “a number of degrading acts,” on several women over a number of years, police said Thursday.

The problem with this one is there are so many victims and once things were put on the internet, they don’t go away — it’s there forever. This is going be be a haunting thing for these women the rest of their lives..."

Newsflash: It will always be with them for the rest of their lives, because of the fact that it happened. Granted, it being shared with the internet makes it exponentially more harmful, the original damage 💔 done to the women will never, ever go away. Here's hoping they find ways to cope as the years go by, and finally find peace and acceptance within.

