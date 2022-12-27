Taiwan extends mandatory military service period to counter China threat

Taiwanese flags are seen at the Ministry of National Defence of Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, December 26, 2022.

 Ann Wang/Reuters

Taiwan will extend the period of mandatory military service for all eligible men from four months to a year amid rising threats from China, President Tsai Ing-wen said at a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday.

Four months of mandatory military training can "no longer suit the needs" of Taiwan's defense, she said, adding that while extending the service period was a "difficult decision," it was necessary for safeguarding the island's democratic way of life.

