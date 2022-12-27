Taiwan extends mandatory military service period to counter China threat

...Patchy Black Ice Possible This Morning...
Patchy black ice is possible along the Interstate 20 corridor,
including Athens, Atlanta and the southern suburbs of Atlanta this
morning. Snow and rain fell overnight, creating wet roadways. With
temperatures hovering near freezing, patchy black ice is
possible, especially on untreated roads and elevated roadways such
as bridges and overpasses. Morning commuters should remain extra
cautious and be prepared for slick roads. Temperatures should
begin to rise into the upper 30s by mid to late morning.
Taiwanese flags are seen at the Ministry of National Defence of Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, December 26, 2022.
Taiwan will extend the period of mandatory military service for all eligible men from four months to a year amid rising threats from China, President Tsai Ing-wen said at a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday.
Four months of mandatory military training can "no longer suit the needs" of Taiwan's defense, she said, adding that while extending the service period was a "difficult decision," it was necessary for safeguarding the island's democratic way of life.
"Nobody wants war. The Taiwanese government and its people do not want it, nor does the international community want it. But peace does not fall from the sky," she said.
"We need to actively prepare for war to prevent war, and we need to be able to fight a war to stop a war."
The new conscription period, which be implemented at the start of 2024, will apply to men born after 2005, she said.