Tanger Outlets Locust Grove has announced the recipients of the 2021 TangerKIDS Grants as Locust Grove High School, Unity Grove Elementary and Timber Ridge Elementary.
Locust Grove High School has been awarded a $750 grant for Sewing the Seeds of Love for Theater. The program seeks to educate students on the art of sewing and assist in the creation of costumes for theater productions. Unity Grove Elementary will also be awarded a $1,900 grant for Positive Play, where the money will be used to purchase playground equipment to assist with team building and encourage team activities. Additionally, Timber Ridge Elementary will be awarded a $1,350 grant for I See Me – Diverse Literature for Students. The donation will be used to help add a more diverse collection of books to promote inclusivity in children’s literature.
The grant program provides funding for schools in the community to further support the education and future of the local youth. Since 1996, Tanger Outlets through the TangerKIDS Grants have funded notable projects, programs and equipment for schools nationwide, including Titles Students WANT to Read and Putting the “T” for Technology.
This year’s winners were chosen from numerous applicants within the Locust Grove area. Applications for the grant were open from March 1-June 30 at grants.tangeroutlets.com. The annual program is open to public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12.
“Tanger Outlets Locust Grove remains committed to ensuring our local schools are supported as they continue to empower our community’s future leaders,” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Director Tatiana Ellis. “The support of Tanger Outlets from our generous shoppers has been instrumental in the overall impact and success of the grant program.”
Tanger Outlets awards over $150,000 per year to area schools across the nation, with $1 of every coupon book sold donated towards the program. The TangerKIDS Grants have helped foster creativity and passion in the classroom by enhancing educational programs, including STEM, new technological advancements and necessary improvements to area schools. Locally, TangerKIDS Grants, have previously been used for enhancing theater and literature programs.
To learn more about TangerKIDS Grants, please visit grants.tangeroutlets.com.
