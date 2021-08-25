LOCUST GROVE — Tanger Outlets Locust Grove is celebrating style, savings and the end of the season with the Labor Day Block Party presented by T-Mobile on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The open-air outlet destination will provide shoppers with a wide range of family-friendly festivities to end summer with a bang, including food trucks, DJ, balloon twisters, outdoor games, TangerClub VIP gifts and giveaways!
All weekend long, shoppers can also enjoy celebratory savings at Tanger Outlets Locust Grove during its Labor Day Weekend Sale from Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6. This holiday sale event will feature exclusive deals from outlet brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Old Navy, Bath and Body Works and Express. For a complete list of sale offerings, please visit tangeroutlet.com/locustgrove.
