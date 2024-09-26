Task Force Clears 60 Warrants In Two Days

HENRY COUNTY — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office led its fourth Warrant Task Force Operation — Operation: Safe Henry — from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, which resulted in 60 warrants cleared, the HCSO announced late Wednesday night.

Operation: Safe Henry is aimed at apprehending individuals with outstanding warrants across the county and “this proactive initiative reflects HCSO’s commitment to ensuring public safety and addressing a range of offenses through strategic enforcement efforts,” the HCSO said in a press release.

