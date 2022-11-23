Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 7:59 pm
Ni’Keem Omar Hargrove, 18, was killed outside a Kroger on Fairview Road Nov. 18. Omarian Thomas has been charged with his murder.
ELLENWOOD — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection the Nov. 18 shooting death of Ni’Keem Omar Hargrove.
Omarian Thomas is in the Henry County Jail charged with murder.
Police said Thomas allegedly killed Hargrove, 18, in the parking lot of the Kroger on Fairview Road following an argument that began inside the store.
Hargrove’s grandmother, Lucretia Flowers, said her grandson had had previous problems with Thomas.
In the wake of the unexpected tragedy, Flowers is asking for the community’s help to fund Hargrove’s funeral.
“Our life turned upside down on Friday, Nov. 18,” she said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have insurance for Ni’Keem and we are asking for donations.”
She added her grandson graduated from MLK High School in May and was preparing to take his real estate license.
Henry County Police said the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone wishing to donate can visit https://tinyurl.com/ydht9rhz.
