Teen who allegedly confessed on Instagram video chat to killing girl told police it was an 'accident,' complaint says

Cooper was sent to a juvenile detention center, police said.

 Bensalem Police Department

The 16-year-old Pennsylvania boy who allegedly confessed over Instagram video chat to killing a young girl told police when he was taken into custody that "it was an accident," according to a criminal complaint.

Police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, responded Friday afternoon after a girl reported receiving a video call and text messages from Joshua Cooper in which he allegedly told her he had killed someone and asked for her help disposing the body, the complaint said.

