Temporary restraining order sought against group linked to voter intimidation allegations in Arizona

An association for retirees and an organization for Latino voters are seeking a temporary restraining order against a group they allege is coordinating a campaign of voter intimidation in Arizona. A voter is seen placing a ballot in a drop box in Phoenix, Arizona.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The restraining order request was filed Monday evening with a federal court lawsuit alleging that the group Clean Elections USA and its founder, Melody Jennings, were running afoul of federal law with incidents near ballot drop box locations in Arizona.

