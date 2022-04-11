McDONOUGH — Southeastern Tennis Courts out of Lilburn has been awarded a $249,357 contract to renovate tennis courts 1-6 at Richard Craig Park.
Henry County Leisure Services Cluster Lead Jonathon Penn said the work will include resurfacing of the courts, fixing the court sloping and constructing new courts to include new nets, net poles and fencing.
“The courts are in desperate need of renovating,” Penn said. “The tennis courts at Richard Craig Park are very busy and used daily by the public, Alta and USTA adult and youth leagues as well as Henry County Parks and Recreation Department for various tennis programs, events and classes” Penn said.
The park offers a total of 16 courts.
Penn said the 12 will remain open while work is completed on courts 1-6.
A project timeline has not been established as of yet, but Penn said work could begin as early as this summer. It’s unclear how long the project will take to complete.
The resurfacing will be paid for using Capital Improvement Funds.
The park is located at 125 S. Zack Hinton Blvd. in McDonough.
In addition to 16 tennis courts, the 39-acre park officers eight lighted baseball fields, pavilion and the Sunshine Field for handicapped athletes.
For more information about Parks and Recreation, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/M-R/Parks-Recreation.
