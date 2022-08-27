Texas has bused nearly 9,000 asylum seekers to New York City and Washington, DC in recent months, as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's effort to highlight his criticism of the Biden administration's immigration policies.

In a statement Friday, Abbott's office said Texas has bused more than 7,400 migrants to DC since April and more than 1,500 migrants to New York City since August 5.

CNN's Rosa Flores, Rosalina Nieves and Ashley Killough contributed to this report.

