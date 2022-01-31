McDONOUGH — The Henry Players is bringing Disney’s "Newsies" musical to the stage Feb. 10.
The play revolves around the real life 1899 Newsboy Strike and characters Jack Kelly and Katherine Plumber who have big dreams for their futures.
“This is our first musical of the 31st season. The show is inspirational and full of dancing, singing, a little romance, tap dancing and shows what can happen when people stand as one and ‘seize the day,’” said Elise Gomez, The Henry County Players board member.
Gomez said the show is family-friendly and good for all ages.
General admission tickets are $18 and $15 for seniors (50+) and children ages 12 and under.
The show schedule is Feb. 10-13 and Feb. 17-20. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays at the Hood Street Arts Center, 136 Hood St. in McDonough.
Next up for The Henry Players is "Morningside," the story of the worst baby shower ever. Auditions will be Feb. 7-8 at 7 p.m. Show dates are April 21-May 1.
The acting troupe will close out their 2021-22 season with "Rent," which follows the ups and downs of a year in the life of a group of impoverished artistic friends living in Manhattan’s East Village.
Auditions will be held April 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. Show dates are June 16-26.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.henryplayers.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.