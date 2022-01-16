The-CNN-Wire
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sustained winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusts to 60 mph possible at elevations above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Much of west-central and north Georgia. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be very difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid being outside in forested areas. Falling trees and tree limbs can lead to serious injury. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
To find the closest location to donate blood, go to www.redcross.org/give-blood.html
