McDONOUGH — Elected officials, community members and members of Life-Passion Church gathered on Rogers Street to celebrate the groundbreaking of The Malachi House Community Center earlier this month.
The Malachi Project offers after-school and mentoring programs. Both are designed to reach at risk youth through the teachings of Jesus.
While it is just a plot of land now, church Pastor Terrell Scott and members of the church’s nonprofit, River Refuge, see a two-story, 6,000-square-foot home that will serve children and families in the community.
Scott knows the area well. He grew up in the neighborhood. In high school, drugs entered his life, both taking and selling. As he transitioned to college, he added armed robbery to his repertoire of crimes.
Scott ended up in prison where he “had a collision with Jesus.”
Scott said he’s returned to the community where he left pain, destruction and devastation behind with the goal to redeem, heal and restore.
“I believe we’re going to see miracles in our community,” he said.
McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent said she believes The Malachi House will change not only the lives of the project’s current participants, but also future generations.
“Together we do great,” she said.
McDonough Councilman Rufus Stewart remembers the structure that previously occupied the land. He described a young man who was on the wrong side of life, but who had changed his trajectory and is now a business owner in Atlanta.
“It’s not where you came from, but where you’re headed,” Stewart said. “In takes a village to raise a child. That means everybody. This is a day we will never forget.”
Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell said it’s an honor to see such a project happening in the McDonough community, while offering the county’s support.
“I’m so excited to see this come to fruition,” she said.
Commissioner Johnny Wilson met Scott while in high school.
“He was doing some things that a lot of us wouldn’t approve of,” Wilson said. “He and I had a difference of opinion back then.”
Five years ago when the pair crossed paths again, Wilson said he saw a different person.
“I saw the transition and change in this man’s life and what God had done for him.”
Wilson said Scott shared his vision of the facility a few years ago.
“Where we’re at today is amazing,” he said. “Thank you for making a difference in this community.”
The facility’s construction is estimated to cost $600,000. Scott said their goal is to build it with no debt and open in time for the 2023-24 school year.