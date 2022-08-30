The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, has gotten so bad, the city temporarily ran out of bottled water to give to residents

Residents of rain-battered Jackson, Mississippi, are now contending with little or no water pressure in their homes after the city's main water treatment facility failed August 29, leaving them without enough water to flush toilets or fight fires.

Recent torrential rain coupled with years of water system issues have resulted in a crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, where the city doesn't have enough water to fight fires, flush toilets or even hand out to residents in need.

Jackson's main water treatment facility began failing Monday, according to Gov. Tate Reeves. The National Guard was called up to help distribute bottled water as crews work to get the water treatment plant back online, state officials said.

