Standing atop the Hoover Dam today, the millions of tourists who visit each year can get a real sense of the climate crisis in the West: In addition to extreme heat, the sight of so-called "bathtub rings" that envelop Lake Mead has become an unsettling reminder of where the water level once was before the region's historic drought began.

The changes are "stunning to see," Kristen Averyst, senior climate advisor for Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, told CNN. "If people don't think that climate change is impacting them here and now, just go to Lake Mead and have a look around, because that paints a pretty clear picture of what we're up against when it comes to climate change."

