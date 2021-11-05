As people turn their clocks back this weekend for the end of daylight-saving time, the American Red Cross asks everyone to also test their smoke alarms. Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster and tragically take seven lives every day in this country.
“As we head into the holidays, it’s critical to take action now to be as safe as possible as the threat of home fires increases with the cooler weather,” said Carla Maton, Regional Recovery manager for the Red Cross of Georgia. “Just this year, Georgia Red Cross volunteers have responded to 2,193 home fires across the state. In fact, home fires attribute to over 90% of our disaster responses. The good news is that you can take a few simple steps this weekend to help protect your loved ones.”
During a fire, early warning from a working smoke alarm plus a fire escape plan that has been practiced regularly can save lives. As the clocks “fall back” when daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 7, it’s also the perfect time to test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed.
In addition to testing your smoke alarms this weekend, follow these three steps to get your home ready:
1. Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.
2. Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.
3. Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — that’s the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.
Since the launch of the Home Fire Campaign in October of 2014, the Red Cross along with the help of community partners has saved at least 1,063 lives nationwide, with the first life saved in the Campaign credited to Georgia. The region also helped push the national count over the 1,000th life saved threshold.
“We are incredibly proud of the efforts set forth by our volunteers and partners throughout the state. Since the launch of this campaign, we have worked together tirelessly installing smoke alarms in some of our most venerable communities. Through these efforts, we have been able to save 129 lives that could have been lost and we could not be happier to be a part of that,” said Matthew Akins, Georgia Regional Preparedness & Community Partnership program lead at American Red Cross of Georgia. “
The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign educates families about fire safety, helps create escape plans, and has seen over 2.2 million free smoke alarms installed in high-risk homes across the country.
For more information, including safety tips and free resources, visit redcross.org/homefires or download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in app stores.
