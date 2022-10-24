HCWA employees David Farmer and Shelley Boggess teach a class titled, “Incredible Journey,” which covers the cycle of water, to third-grade students visiting the Cubihatcha Center during their annual field trips.
LaQuinette Bourgeois’ third-grade students from Unity Grove Elementary School enjoy the FOG Relay during their field trip to the HCWA Cubihatcha Center. This activity teaches kids about the proper disposal of fats, oils and grease (FOG) at home.
Queen Marie Officer and Carter White, third grade students at Unity Grove Elementary School, learn about crayfish during their field trip to the Cubihatcha Outdoor Education Center.
HCWA naturalist Jeff Scott teaches Henry County third-graders about local wildlife habitat during the 17th annual “Cubihatcha Kids” field trips.
Peggy Garland (right), a volunteer with the Georgia Farm Bureau, teaches Henry County third-grade students about farming and agriculture during their recent field trip to the HCWA Cubihatcha Center.
LOCUST GROVE — More than 3,000 third-grade students and 126 teachers from Henry County Schools have had the chance to learn in the great outdoors at the Cubihatcha Center.
Dubbed Cubihatcha Kids, the field trips give students an opportunity to experience hands on learning that correlates with third-grade Georgia Standards for Excellence and Applied STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) curricula.
Kaneice Bembry, K-12 science coordinator for Henry County Schools, expressed her appreciation to the Henry County Water Authority, as well as the event’s partners and sponsors, for providing such a good experience for all involved.
“Students are able to apply what they learn in the classroom setting to what they experience here at the Cubihatcha Center, and they get an opportunity to engage with various staff and sponsors to learn about what they do and see how that relates to career opportunities,” said Bembry.
The field trips are organized by the Henry County Outdoor Education Partnership, a non-profit that includes the HCWA, the Henry County Board of Education, and the Henry County Board of Commissioners/Stormwater Management, with other individuals, as well as public and private organizations, providing support.
“We enjoy teaching the students about trees, and we show them how to determine age by counting rings,” said Shawn Conner, ranger with the Georgia Forestry Commission. “We also discuss what starts forest fires, how to prevent them, and what it takes to put them out.”
HCWA reservoir manager Ken Presley said it has been great to resume visits to the center.
“The Cubihatcha Kids program provides a positive, unique, and very important outdoor educational experience for teachers and students,” he said. “Many of our students get their first experience in the outdoors because of this program.”
HCWA General Manager Tony Carnell called the trips a tremendous success.
“This program has received awards and recognition from our industry and from educators, who have noted the tremendous impact it has on learning and developing awareness among our children of the importance of protecting natural resources,” he said. “I’m very proud of our employees and partners for their hard work and dedication to put on such a great event.”