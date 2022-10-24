LOCUST GROVE — More than 3,000 third-grade students and 126 teachers from Henry County Schools have had the chance to learn in the great outdoors at the Cubihatcha Center.

Dubbed Cubihatcha Kids, the field trips give students an opportunity to experience hands on learning that correlates with third-grade Georgia Standards for Excellence and Applied STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) curricula.

