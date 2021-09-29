Threat of student with a weapon puts Woodland High in lockdown Wednesday

STOCKBRIDGE — Woodland High School is currently on hard lockdown status while Henry County police investigate a report of a student on campus with a weapon.
As a precaution,, Henry County Schools Spokesman JD Hardin said nearby Woodland Middle and Elementary schools are on soft lockdown status.
A hard lockdown is when classroom doors are locked, lights are turned off and all movement within the building is restricted.
During a soft lockdown, students and school staff are allowed to move about the building, but no one can enter or exit the school building.
It's currently unclear when the lockdowns may be lifted or if police have found anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.