McDONOUGH — Three Union Grove High School seniors have been named 2022 Georgia Scholars.
Wonuola Abiodun, Vivian Nguyen and Vernard Hodges were identified by the Georgia Department of Education as high school seniors in Henry County who have achieved excellence in school and community life. The trio will receive a seal for the diploma.
GaDOE criteria for selection includes students who carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school, performed excellently in all courses, successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities, and assumed leadership roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.
“I offer my sincere congratulations to the 2022 Georgia Scholar honorees,” said State Superintendent Richard Woods. “These students have worked hard, become leaders in their schools and communities, and taken advantage of the opportunities offered in Georgia public schools. I wish them well as they embark on their next steps after high school and know they’ll continue to make us all proud.”
Just 216 members of the Class of 2022 from across the state earned the honor.
